Media center for SCO Tianjin Summit opens

Xinhua) 08:36, August 29, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2025 shows a view of the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Journalists work at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A volunteer (L) talks with a staff member at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member (1st L) makes a lacquer fan at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A journalist works at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Staff members works at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A humanoid robot (C) welcomes journalists with volunteers at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Journalists work at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Staff members work at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Volunteers pose for a group photo at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Staff members check the power supply of the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member (R) introduces a robot at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff member introduces intangible cultural heritage techniques at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Journalists visit the interactive area at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A journalist (1st L) talks with a humanoid robot (2nd R) at the media center for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 28, 2025. The media center opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

