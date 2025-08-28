Chinese doctors contribute to healthcare efforts in Tajikistan

(People's Daily Overseas Edition) 14:45, August 28, 2025

Doctors from the Third People's Hospital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region exchange professional experiences with local doctors in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. (Photo provided by Yan Hui)

Recently, at the China-Tajikistan Medical Diagnosis and Treatment Center in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, several Chinese doctors provided medical check-ups for local children with congenital heart defects. A 7-year-old girl named Osiya stepped into the consultation room and upon seeing the familiar faces, she quickly ran forward and bowed deeply to the Chinese doctors.

"Thank you, Chinese doctors, for restoring my health! Since receiving heart surgery in Urumqi, I can walk without getting tired, play shuttlecock with my friends, and even help out at home," Osiya said. She is one of the thousands of people benefiting from health cooperation under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This January, she and nine other children from Tajikistan with congenital heart defects went to the Third People's Hospital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region with their families to receive free treatment. All of them have gradually recovered.

Osiya will soon start primary school. She told the Chinese doctors that she would dedicate herself to her studies. She also aspires to be a doctor like them one day and help more people.

