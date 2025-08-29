SCO a successful, influential multilateral platform, says Tajik president Rahmon

DUSHANBE, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Since its establishment, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has played a vital role in promoting regional relations and maintaining stability, and proved to be a successful and influential multilateral cooperation platform, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has said.

"The SCO is an effective organization. Be it in economic, trade or political mechanisms, it delivers concrete actions rather than empty words," Rahmon said in a recent joint interview with Xinhua and other Chinese media outlets at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe.

As one of the SCO's founding members, Tajikistan has been deeply engaged in its growth. Rahmon compared the organization to a child "jointly created and nurtured" by the six founding states. "Today, the SCO has developed into a heavyweight international organization, recognized not only in the region but also globally," he said.

From the outset, Rahmon noted, the SCO has placed security at the top of its agenda, especially in Central Asia.

"Ensuring security remains the key issue for our region today," he said, stressing that the SCO's cooperation mechanisms, information-sharing platforms and the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure have enabled member states to collectively and effectively respond to security challenges.

Rahmon spoke highly of China's role as the rotating chair of the SCO. He said that under China's chairmanship, the country's strong potential has been effectively aligned with the SCO's vast opportunities, significantly enhancing the organization's status and overall strength.

"China has supported infrastructure projects, expanded transportation and communication links, developed renewable energy and increased bilateral trade, strengthening the foundation for deeper integration among member states," Rahmon said.

He added that "China is well known worldwide for its active and peaceful image, and enjoys great respect among the people of Tajikistan."

Tajikistan fully supports the agenda proposed by China as the rotating chair, Rahmon said, expressing particular appreciation for China's support for the establishment of an SCO Anti-Drug Center in Dushanbe. "We are confident that the center will make tangible contributions to strengthening regional cooperation and combating illicit drug trafficking," he said.

Rahmon, who has visited China many times, said he has witnessed China's rapid development, especially over the past decade.

"China has shown in practice that every nation can achieve rapid development by relying on its own history, culture and characteristics," Rahmon said. "This fact inspires developing countries, including those in Central Asia, and opens broad space for cooperation and experience-sharing."

In July 2024, China and Tajikistan elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era. Rahmon noted that the joint statement signed by the two heads of state signaled both sides' determination to elevate cooperation to new heights.

"Our cooperation covers all fields -- economy, trade, water resources, finance, education, healthcare, as well as industry, particularly mining and innovation," Rahmon said. "Most importantly, our relations are built on mutual trust and confidence."

He stressed that both countries pay special attention to strategic projects of regional significance, including transport infrastructure, power networks, industrial projects, and collaboration in digital technologies.

"The elevation of our relations also enables us to expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges, covering education, science, culture and tourism, further strengthening the friendship between our two peoples," Rahmon said.

Tajikistan was among the first countries to sign a memorandum of understanding with China on building the Silk Road Economic Belt.

"Over the years, with China's investment support, Tajikistan has implemented numerous infrastructure, energy and industrial projects," he said, noting that major undertakings -- including highways, tunnels, power transmission lines and industrial facilities -- have enhanced the country's connectivity and facilitated its integration into regional and global networks.

Rahmon highlighted his close relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he described as "my friend and brother."

"He is not only an experienced and visionary leader, but also a man of profound culture, loyal to his people and steadfast in character," Rahmon said. He praised major global initiatives proposed by Xi, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, which "offer vast opportunities for economic integration, infrastructure development and broader international cooperation. These initiatives serve not only China's interests but also benefit the world."

Looking ahead to the upcoming SCO Tianjin Summit, Rahmon said he had high expectations. "This grand event will open a new chapter for cooperation among member states and the development of the organization, marking a qualitative leap forward," he said.

