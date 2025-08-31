Xi meets Egyptian prime minister

Xinhua) 15:10, August 31, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 30, 2025. Madbouly is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

TIANJIN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly in the port city of Tianjin on Saturday.

Madbouly is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025.

Noting that China-Egypt relations are at their best in history, Xi called for seizing the opportunity of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations next year to advance bilateral ties toward the goal of building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era, as well as to make greater contributions to maintaining world peace and stability, and promoting global development and prosperity.

China and Egypt should be good brothers firmly supporting each other, Xi said, calling on the two sides to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in economy and trade, joint manufacturing, new energy and other fields.

He also called on the two countries to shoulder their historic mission and responsibilities as major countries of the Global South, and jointly oppose unilateralism and bullying acts.

Praising China as Egypt's true partner and friend, Madbouly said Egypt is ready to take the anniversary next year as an opportunity to achieve greater development of bilateral relations.

Faced with challenges in the global situation and international economy and trade, Egypt is willing to strengthen coordination with China in international and regional affairs to safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Madbouly said.

Senior officials including Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and Chen Min'er attended the meeting.

