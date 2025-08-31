Xi says China supports Azerbaijan in joining SCO

TIANJIN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China supports Azerbaijan in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the port city of Tianjin ahead of the SCO Summit 2025.

Aliyev is in China to attend the summit, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Azerbaijan is currently a dialogue partner of the SCO.

Xi stressed the need to continuously improve the efficiency of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, expand cooperation in traditional fields such as infrastructure, agriculture and energy, and foster new growth drivers in emerging sectors including the digital economy, green development and artificial intelligence.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan is ready to enhance cooperation with China in economy and trade, science and technology, connectivity, and tourism, to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

He added that Azerbaijan is willing to work more closely with China within the SCO framework to jointly promote regional and global peace and development.

The two sides signed several bilateral cooperation agreements covering artificial intelligence, innovation in science and technology, finance, and media.

Senior Chinese officials including Cai Qi and Wang Yi attended the meeting.

