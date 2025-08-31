We Are China

Host city Tianjin gears up for SCO summit

Xinhua) 15:58, August 31, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2025 shows an exterior view of the main venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Tianjin Municipality, a major port city in north China, is putting the finishing touches on its preparations to host the largest-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Reporters work at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2025 shows a view of the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Foreign reporters work at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Reporters work at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Volunteers help a foreign reporter at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Volunteers pose for a selfie at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin on Aug. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

Staff members welcome guests at the Tianjin Binhai International Airport in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Staff members welcome guests at the Tianjin Binhai International Airport in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

