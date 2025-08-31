Xi meets Myanmar's acting president

Xinhua) 15:51, August 31, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Min Aung Hlaing, acting president of Myanmar, in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 30, 2025. Min Aung Hlaing is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

TIANJIN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Min Aung Hlaing, acting president of Myanmar, in the port city of Tianjin on Saturday.

Min Aung Hlaing is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Myanmar was part of the Eastern battlefield in the global fight against fascism and stands as an important dialogue partner of the SCO, Xi noted.

Xi called on the two countries to deepen strategic cooperation, accelerate the building of a community with a shared future, and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

China supports Myanmar in fostering broad domestic political unity to restore stability and boost development, Xi said.

The two countries should advance key projects in the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, collaborate to combat cross-border crimes and ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions, and projects in Myanmar, Xi said.

China has long supported Myanmar's economic and social development, assisted in its post-disaster reconstruction, and played a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in northern Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing said, pledging firm adherence to the one-China principle.

As an SCO dialogue partner, Myanmar is willing to contribute to the organization's development, he added.

The two sides signed bilateral cooperation documents in areas including customs and media.

Senior Chinese officials including Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and Chen Min'er attended the meeting.

