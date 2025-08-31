Xi meets Nepali prime minister

Xinhua) 15:53, August 31, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 30, 2025. Oli is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

TIANJIN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the port city of Tianjin on Saturday.

Oli is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, as well as activities to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Speaking highly of the China-Nepal good-neighborly friendship in the past seven decades, Xi said that the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries is advancing steadily at present.

China is willing to work with Nepal to carry forward the traditional friendship and facilitate the greater progress of the China-Nepal Strategic Partnership of Cooperation Featuring Ever-lasting Friendship for Development and Prosperity, Xi noted.

Joint efforts should be made to enhance connectivity programs covering port, highway, power grid, aviation, communications and other fields, and cooperation in sectors including industry, agriculture and animal husbandry, new energy, environmental protection, oil and gas, artificial intelligence, education, health, as well as law enforcement and security, should be advanced, he added.

Oli noted that cooperation with China has strongly promoted Nepal's economic and social development. Stressing that Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China principle and resolutely opposes separatist moves for "Taiwan independence," he said Nepal will not allow any force to use its territory to harm China's interests.

Nepal supports the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, and expects China to play a greater role in international affairs, he added.

Senior Chinese officials Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and Chen Min'er attended the meeting.

