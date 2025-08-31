Xi says China, Kazakhstan reliable partners for each other

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 30, 2025. Tokayev is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

TIANJIN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday China and Kazakhstan are trustworthy and reliable strategic partners for each other, calling on the two countries to consolidate and expand their all-round cooperation.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

No matter how the international situation may change, the two countries should unswervingly stick to the policy of good neighborliness, Xi said.

He said the two neighbors should align their development strategies to discover more converging interests and growth points for cooperation, strengthen the SCO through multilateral collaboration, and promote the international order to become more just and reasonable.

Tokayev said the Kazakhstan-China relations are at their best in history, with the two countries reporting a record high trade value last year and smooth progress in major cooperation projects. Kazakhstan is willing to deepen cooperation with China to bring their relations to a new height, he said.

During the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the inking of more than 20 cooperation documents covering areas including energy, technology, housing, education, sports and wildlife protection.

Senior officials including Cai Qi, Wang Yi and Chen Min'er attended the meeting.

