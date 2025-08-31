Robots highlighted at media center for SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin

Xinhua) 17:14, August 31, 2025

A woman communicates with "Xiaohe," a multimodal interactive robot, at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 30, 2025. A variety of robots have attracted numerous eyes at the media center as the SCO Summit 2025 is held in this port city from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

A staff member happens to gesture in sync with "Xiaohe," a multimodal interactive robot, at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 30, 2025. A variety of robots have attracted numerous eyes at the media center as the SCO Summit 2025 is held in this port city from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

A robot demonstrates its calligraphy skills at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 30, 2025. A variety of robots have attracted numerous eyes at the media center as the SCO Summit 2025 is held in this port city from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

A robot prepares ice cream for journalists at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 30, 2025. A variety of robots have attracted numerous eyes at the media center as the SCO Summit 2025 is held in this port city from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

A robot delivering bottled water passes by the Media Service Desk where "Xiaohe," a multimodal interactive robot, works, at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 30, 2025. A variety of robots have attracted numerous eyes at the media center as the SCO Summit 2025 is held in this port city from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

A robot delivers bottled water at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 30, 2025. A variety of robots have attracted numerous eyes at the media center as the SCO Summit 2025 is held in this port city from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

A photographer is attracted by a robot demonstrating the dexterity of its arms at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 30, 2025. A variety of robots have attracted numerous eyes at the media center as the SCO Summit 2025 is held in this port city from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

People interacts with a robotic hand capable of high dexterity and fine tactile sense at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 30, 2025. A variety of robots have attracted numerous eyes at the media center as the SCO Summit 2025 is held in this port city from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

A robot demonstrates package sorting via visual recognition and tactile perception at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 30, 2025. A variety of robots have attracted numerous eyes at the media center as the SCO Summit 2025 is held in this port city from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)