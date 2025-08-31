Xi says China fully supports Kyrgyzstan in taking SCO rotating chair

August 31, 2025

TIANJIN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will fully support Kyrgyzstan in assuming the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), President Xi Jinping said when meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in the port city of Tianjin on Sunday.

Japarov is in China to attend the SCO Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

China backs Kyrgyzstan in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, and will work with the country to uphold the UN-centered international system and contribute further to world peace and development, Xi said.

Underscoring the need to deepen practical cooperation, Xi called on the two countries to expand cooperation in emerging areas including clean energy and artificial intelligence (AI).

Kyrgyzstan is willing to learn from China's experience and deepen cooperation in connectivity, clean energy, AI and sci-tech innovation, so as to bring more benefits to the people, Japarov said.

Kyrgyzstan stands ready to strengthen coordination with China to advance the development of the SCO, Japarov added.

The two sides signed bilateral documents covering connectivity, human resources, civil aviation, and subnational cooperation.

Senior Chinese officials including Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and Chen Min'er attended the meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Japarov is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

