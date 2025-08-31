Xi says SCO shoulders greater responsibilities for safeguarding peace, boosting development in world with uncertainties

Xinhua) 20:41, August 31, 2025

TIANJIN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is shouldering greater responsibilities for safeguarding regional peace and stability, and for boosting development of various countries in a world of increasing uncertainties and accelerated changes.

Xi made the remarks at a banquet to welcome international guests who are in China's port city of Tianjin to attend the SCO Summit 2025 from Sunday to Monday.

Xi expressed confidence that with concerted efforts of all parties, the summit will be a complete success, and that the SCO is certain to play an even bigger role and achieve more progress, making greater contribution to boosting the unity and cooperation among member states, pooling the strength of the Global South and pushing for more progress of human civilization.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)