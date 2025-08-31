Interview: SCO gains global influence as a dynamic, open organization, says former Kyrgyz FM

BISHKEK, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- In a world afflicted by turbulence, rising protectionism and anti-globalization trends, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) serves as a crucial factor for stability and trust, former Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov has said.

Over more than two decades of development, the SCO has already become a "large family" that encompasses 26 countries across Asia, Europe and Africa. The organization's influence continues to grow, with its circle of friends steadily expanding.

"The SCO's success is largely built on its unique guiding principles -- the Shanghai Spirit, which features mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development. These principles are especially relevant at the current stage of human development," Dzhekshenkulov told Xinhua in an interview.

Dzhekshenkulov highlighted the SCO's evolution from a regional security mechanism into a comprehensive international organization covering political, economic and humanitarian dimensions, with a special focus on its vital role in Central Asia, where it underpins regional stability, combats terrorism, fosters economic connectivity and promotes inter-civilizational dialogue.

Dzhekshenkulov commended the SCO's recent progress in facilitating trade and enhancing regional connectivity. "Trade volumes are increasing, investments are intensifying, transport corridors and logistics chains are being developed, and digital customs solutions are being introduced," he said.

Looking ahead, Dzhekshenkulov said that the SCO is expected to foster an integrated and prosperous regional economy through adherence to open trade and adoption of unified standards for smart logistics.

"It is important not only to simplify procedures, but also to build high-quality infrastructure -- both physical and digital," he said.

Depicting youth exchanges and people-to-people ties as another key pillar of the SCO's work, Dzhekshenkulov pointed to the SCO Youth Council, emphasizing its steady stream of high-profile initiatives in tourism, entrepreneurship, the arts, culture and the creative economy.

He regarded it necessary to create academic mobility programs and support youth start-ups and creative industries. "Interaction among people and youth is the foundation of long-term trust between states."

The SCO Summit 2025 runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin.

According to the former Kyrgyz foreign minister, the summit is of particular importance amid current global instability marked by geopolitical conflicts, growing sanctions pressure, worsening economic contradictions, or a crisis of trust in international institutions.

The summit could become a landmark event in consolidating the joint efforts of the SCO member states, serving as a solid platform for a multipolar world, he added.

