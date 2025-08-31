Indian scholar: SCO key to trade, economic, cultural ties among members

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 is being held in north China's Tianjin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. This marks the fifth time China has hosted an SCO summit and is the largest in the organization's history.

Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations have gathered to review the SCO's successful experiences and chart a blueprint for its future development.

The core values of the Shanghai Spirit — mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity, and pursuit of common development — have become increasingly evident, illuminating the path toward building an SCO community with a shared future.

According to Vikash Kumar Singh, an Indian expert at School of Asian Studies, Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), the SCO plays a unique role in promoting trade, economic development, cultural exchanges and tourism among its member countries.

The Shanghai Spirit is one of the core principles behind the SCO, uniting member countries and providing a platform for cooperation and progress, he said.

China is one of the most vital members of the SCO. While cooperating with other SCO member countries via the Belt and Road Initiative, China is advancing construction of the SCO Development Bank, boosting development among other members, he said.

China and India have broad opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, science, and technology, toward achieving common development, he added.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liu Ning)