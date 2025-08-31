China's top political advisor meets Cambodian prime minister

Xinhua) 17:07, August 31, 2025

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2025. Hun Manet is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing on Sunday, who is in the country to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025.

During their meeting, Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that Saturday's meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Hun Manet set the direction for strengthening comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Guided by the strategic consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, both sides should make positive contributions to regional peace, stability, prosperity and development, Wang noted.

The CPPCC National Committee is willing to deepen exchanges and mutual learning with the Cambodian side and play a positive role in promoting the building of an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, he added.

For his part, Hun Manet hailed Xi's April visit to Cambodia as a new milestone in bilateral relations. He said that Cambodia is committed to implementing the outcomes of the visit, continuing to deepen the iron-clad friendship between the two countries, and jointly maintaining regional peace and stability.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2025. Hun Manet is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)