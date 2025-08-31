We Are China

Malaysian PM arrives in Tianjin for SCO Summit 2025

Xinhua) 21:16, August 31, 2025

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrives for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrives for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025.

