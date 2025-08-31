A glimpse of intangible cultural heritage experience zone at press center of SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin

Xinhua) 21:53, August 31, 2025

An Indonesian journalist (L) learns about mortise and tenon techniques at the press center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. The SCO Summit 2025 is held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Tianjin. The press center of the summit featured an intangible cultural heritage experience zone, offering journalists the opportunity to engage with local intangible cultural heritage crafts like Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures, Clay Figure Zhang and lacquer ware making. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A journalist (R) makes a lacquer fan at the press center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. The SCO Summit 2025 is held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Tianjin. The press center of the summit featured an intangible cultural heritage experience zone, offering journalists the opportunity to engage with local intangible cultural heritage crafts like Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures, Clay Figure Zhang and lacquer ware making. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

A staff member introduces Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures to a journalist at the press center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. The SCO Summit 2025 is held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Tianjin. The press center of the summit featured an intangible cultural heritage experience zone, offering journalists the opportunity to engage with local intangible cultural heritage crafts like Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures, Clay Figure Zhang and lacquer ware making. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Journalists make knot button brooches at the press center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 30, 2025. The SCO Summit 2025 is held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Tianjin. The press center of the summit featured an intangible cultural heritage experience zone, offering journalists the opportunity to engage with local intangible cultural heritage crafts like Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures, Clay Figure Zhang and lacquer ware making. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

Intangible cultural heritage inheritor Xin Quansheng (2nd L) introduces mortise and tenon techniques to journalists at the press center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. The SCO Summit 2025 is held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Tianjin. The press center of the summit featured an intangible cultural heritage experience zone, offering journalists the opportunity to engage with local intangible cultural heritage crafts like Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures, Clay Figure Zhang and lacquer ware making. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Journalists make Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures at the press center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. The SCO Summit 2025 is held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Tianjin. The press center of the summit featured an intangible cultural heritage experience zone, offering journalists the opportunity to engage with local intangible cultural heritage crafts like Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures, Clay Figure Zhang and lacquer ware making. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Journalists make Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures at the press center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. The SCO Summit 2025 is held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Tianjin. The press center of the summit featured an intangible cultural heritage experience zone, offering journalists the opportunity to engage with local intangible cultural heritage crafts like Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures, Clay Figure Zhang and lacquer ware making. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

A staff member (R) introduces the making of knot button brooch to a journalist at the press center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. The SCO Summit 2025 is held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Tianjin. The press center of the summit featured an intangible cultural heritage experience zone, offering journalists the opportunity to engage with local intangible cultural heritage crafts like Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures, Clay Figure Zhang and lacquer ware making. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A staff member introduces "Clay Figure Zhang", a clay sculpture art, to a journalist at the press center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. The SCO Summit 2025 is held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Tianjin. The press center of the summit featured an intangible cultural heritage experience zone, offering journalists the opportunity to engage with local intangible cultural heritage crafts like Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures, Clay Figure Zhang and lacquer ware making. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

A staff member introduces Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures to a journalist at the press center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. The SCO Summit 2025 is held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Tianjin. The press center of the summit featured an intangible cultural heritage experience zone, offering journalists the opportunity to engage with local intangible cultural heritage crafts like Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures, Clay Figure Zhang and lacquer ware making. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

