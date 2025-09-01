Iranian president says SCO Tianjin Summit "historic" opportunity to promote multilateralism

Xinhua) 09:34, September 01, 2025

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tianjin Summit is a "historic" opportunity to promote multilateralism, expand economic and cultural cooperation, and improve regional and international peace and security.

He made the remarks before departing the Iranian capital Tehran for China to attend the summit, which runs from Sunday to Monday in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, according to a statement published on the website of his office.

Describing the visit as "very important," Pezeshkian said the SCO has provided a unique platform for the expansion of regional and international cooperation, emphasizing that Iran's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening multilateralism in the face of unilateralism and totalitarianism pursued by certain Western blocs.

Pezeshkian said that he will meet with leaders and senior officials from the SCO member states during the visit, expressing hope that their talks will contribute to peace and security in the region and the rest of the world.

The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan were admitted as full members in 2017, and Iran in 2023. Belarus became the latest full member in 2024.

