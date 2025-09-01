International guests attending SCO Tianjin Summit arrive for welcoming banquet
Kao Kim Hourn, secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Asad Khan arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yan)
Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Min Aung Hlaing, acting president of Myanmar, arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Director of the Executive Committee of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ularbek Sharsheev arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Photos
Related Stories
- A glimpse of intangible cultural heritage experience zone at press center of SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin
- Iran's president arrives in Tianjin for SCO Summit 2025
- Xi meets Turkish president
- Malaysian PM arrives in Tianjin for SCO Summit 2025
- Turkmen president arrives in Tianjin for SCO Summit 2025
- Xi meets Vietnamese prime minister
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.