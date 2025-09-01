International guests attending SCO Tianjin Summit arrive for welcoming banquet

Xinhua) 09:46, September 01, 2025

Kao Kim Hourn, secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Asad Khan arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yan)

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Min Aung Hlaing, acting president of Myanmar, arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Director of the Executive Committee of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ularbek Sharsheev arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrives at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife arrive at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center for a welcoming banquet in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)