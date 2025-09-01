President Xi: Joining Hands to Build a More Promising Home of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

People's Daily Online) 14:38, September 01, 2025

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 is being held in Tianjin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. It's China's fifth time hosting an SCO summit, and the largest in the organization's history.

"Cooperation" in the SCO is built on solidarity and mutual trust.‌ President Xi Jinping has always prioritized building consensus among member states, calling for "joining hands to build a more promising home of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization".

