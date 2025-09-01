SCO Tianjin Summit showcases the charm of genuine multilateralism: Global Times editorial

Global Times) 15:26, September 01, 2025

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 is being held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is gathering with more than 20 foreign leaders and heads of 10 international organizations by the Haihe River. Guests attending the summit include heads of state, government leaders, and their spouses from SCO member countries, observer states, and dialogue partners, as well as guests invited by the host country, the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) and leaders of other international organizations.

President Xi pointed out that this summit carries the important mission of building consensus, unleashing cooperation momentum, and mapping out a blueprint for development at a banquet welcoming international guests on August 31. From "SCO" to "SCO plus," the organization has now convened the largest gathering since its establishment, fully reflecting its strong internal cohesion and growing international influence.

Looking back at the SCO's development, "genuine multilateralism" stands out as a defining keyword. Established in June 2001 on the banks of the Huangpu River, the SCO was a crucial choice by regional countries to resolve border security dilemmas and promote shared development. 24 years later, the "Shanghai Spirit" - featuring mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development - has found wider resonance across the globe, demonstrating its vitality. The SCO has grown from the original six members into a big family of 10 members, two observers, and 14 dialogue partners, becoming the regional international organization with the broadest geographical coverage and largest population in today's world. Despite vast differences among members in history, culture, political systems, and development stages, the SCO has carved out a path of regional cooperation aligned with the trends of the times and the needs of all parties. This has made it a model of a new type of international relations - an evolving living history of the practice of multilateralism.

Today, against the backdrop of certain Western powers deliberately undermining multilateral mechanisms, the SCO's department of international cooperation, responsible for enlargement, has become one of its busiest bodies. This highlights a deep recognition of the SCO's principles and demonstrates that multilateralism is not outdated, rather, it has become the SCO's "institutional competitiveness."

This summit coincides with a historic juncture: the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN.

The SCO has not only inherited and advanced the multilateral framework represented by the UN but has also innovated and reshaped its concepts and pathways under new circumstances. The SCO has become both a staunch defender and a benchmark practitioner of multilateralism at a time when this principle of international engagement is under severe erosion worldwide.

Partnership over alliance, dialogue over confrontation - this new type of international relations that transcends civilizational conflicts, Cold War thinking, and zero-sum games has become the "popularity code" of the SCO. In stark contrast to the group confrontation model of the Cold War era, the establishment of the SCO has provided an inclusive path for multilateral development among countries in the region.

From the initial cooperation to combat the "three forces" of terrorism, separatism, and extremism, to a dual-drive approach of security and economic cooperation, and now to collaboration covering a wide range of areas including trade and investment, energy, the digital economy, modern agriculture, and green development, the SCO has proven that true multilateralism not only facilitates regional unity in addressing security challenges but also promotes connectivity and shared prosperity among nations.

With the banner "Gather at SCO, Shine in Tianjin" hanging in the streets of Tianjin, this marks China's fifth time hosting the SCO Summit. Over the years, the SCO, with its increasingly mature mechanism building, has created a stable development space and abundant cooperation opportunities for the SCO family in an unpredictable international environment, allowing them to enjoy tangible development benefits.

According to statistics, in 2024, the trade volume between China and other SCO member countries, observer states, and dialogue partners reached approximately $890.3 billion, accounting for approximately 14.4 percent of China's total foreign trade. Recently, the second and third Luban Workshops in Kazakhstan were officially inaugurated, 6,000 high-quality Chinese apple seedlings were promoted to Uzbekistan, and the Lifeline Express project completed over 2,000 cataract surgeries to citizens of SCO countries.

A memorandum of understanding on the joint construction of "Silk Road Stations," which provide services for drivers engaged in cross-border freight in SCO countries, has also been signed. Through the SCO, the world sees the genuine warmth and promising future of a community with a shared future for mankind.

History has revealed that multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation are the right answer to global challenges - this statement made by President Xi Jinping on August 30 during his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres profoundly reflects the purpose of the establishment and the goals of the SCO.

Currently, threats from unilateralism, protectionism, and hegemonism are on the rise, and the deficits in peace, development, and governance continue to grow. The SCO member states, which comprise about half of the world's population and account for approximately one-quarter of the global economy, must strengthen unity and cooperation and promote the construction of a more closely-knit community with a shared future. This not only benefits their own development and regional security but will also undoubtedly inject stability and positive energy into the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)