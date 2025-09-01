Laos accepted as SCO dialogue partner

Xinhua) 15:21, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Laos was accepted as a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, held in north China's Tianjin on Monday.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)