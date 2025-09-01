Home>>
Laos accepted as SCO dialogue partner
(Xinhua) 15:21, September 01, 2025
TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Laos was accepted as a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, held in north China's Tianjin on Monday.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, SCO partners keen on sustainable growth
- Xi: SCO plays growing role in safeguarding peace
- China-Russia fresh produce shipping cut to seven days via SCO logistics network
- China to provide 2 bln yuan in grant to SCO member states within this year: Xi
- SCO convenes summit meeting in north China's Tianjin
- International guests for SCO Tianjin Summit experience China's intangible cultural heritage
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.