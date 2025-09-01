We Are China

Xi chairs "SCO Plus" Meeting in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 16:25, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday chaired the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus" Meeting in north China's port city of Tianjin.

