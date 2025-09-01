Home>>
Leaders of SCO member states approve 24 outcome documents
(Xinhua) 15:36, September 01, 2025
TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday adopted 24 outcome documents on strengthening cooperation in sectors such as security, economy and cultural exchanges, as well as organizational building, during the ongoing SCO Tianjin Summit.
