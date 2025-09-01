Home>>
Leaders of SCO member states issue statement on WWII victory, UN founding anniversary
(Xinhua) 15:49, September 01, 2025
TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday issued a statement on the 80th anniversary of World War II victory and of the founding of the United Nations (UN), during the ongoing SCO Tianjin Summit.
