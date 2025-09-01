Leaders of SCO member states approve development strategy for next decade

September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on Monday approved a development strategy for the organization in the 2026-2035 period during the ongoing SCO Tianjin Summit.

