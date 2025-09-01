Home>>
Leaders of SCO member states approve development strategy for next decade
(Xinhua) 15:40, September 01, 2025
TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on Monday approved a development strategy for the organization in the 2026-2035 period during the ongoing SCO Tianjin Summit.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- SCO Tianjin Summit showcases the charm of genuine multilateralism: Global Times editorial
- Shanghai Spirit evolves into comprehensive concept of int'l relations, says Kyrgyz expert
- Laos accepted as SCO dialogue partner
- China, SCO partners keen on sustainable growth
- Xi: SCO plays growing role in safeguarding peace
- President Xi: Joining Hands to Build a More Promising Home of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.