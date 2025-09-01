Leaders of SCO member states issue Tianjin Declaration

Xinhua) 16:21, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) signed and issued the Tianjin Declaration on Monday during the ongoing SCO Tianjin Summit.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)