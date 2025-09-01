Kyrgyzstan to assume SCO rotating presidency

Xinhua) 16:27, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan will take over the 2025-2026 rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to a decision made on Monday during the ongoing SCO Tianjin Summit.

The decision was adopted at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)