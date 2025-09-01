Languages

"SCO Plus" Meeting convenes in north China's Tianjin

(Xinhua) 16:23, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) convened the "SCO Plus" Meeting on Monday afternoon in north China's port city of Tianjin. 

