Home>>
Xi urges SCO to play leading role in carrying out Global Governance Initiative
(Xinhua) 16:37, September 01, 2025
TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to step up to play a leading role and set an example in carrying out the Global Governance Initiative.
The SCO has increasingly become a catalyst for the development and reform of the global governance system, said Xi when addressing the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting in Tianjin.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Leaders of SCO member states issue Tianjin Declaration
- Leaders of SCO member states issue statement on WWII victory, UN founding anniversary
- Leaders of SCO member states issue statement supporting multilateral trading system
- Leaders of SCO member states approve development strategy for next decade
- Leaders of SCO member states approve 24 outcome documents
- SCO Tianjin Summit showcases the charm of genuine multilateralism: Global Times editorial
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.