Xi urges SCO to play leading role in carrying out Global Governance Initiative

Xinhua) 16:37, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to step up to play a leading role and set an example in carrying out the Global Governance Initiative.

The SCO has increasingly become a catalyst for the development and reform of the global governance system, said Xi when addressing the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting in Tianjin.

