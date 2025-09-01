China, ASEAN join hands to explore new paths for AI standardization

People's Daily Online) 09:44, September 01, 2025

The 2025 ASEAN-Oriented Standardization Cooperation Forum opened in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Aug. 27, with the theme "Innovative Collaboration in AI Standardization, Empowering the Building of China-ASEAN Community with a Shared Future."

Bai Qingyuan, deputy director of the State Administration for Market Regulation, who attended the opening ceremony of the forum, said that China attaches great importance to international cooperation on standardization. The forum, which has been held several times, has grown into a key platform for dialogue and cooperation between China and ASEAN on standardization. China is willing to work with ASEAN countries to further align standards and promote trade and investment liberalization, said Bai.

Wei Tao, chairman of the people's government of the autonomous region, said Guangxi is actively promoting institutional opening-up in areas such as standardization while deepening cooperation with ASEAN countries. He noted that the region is working with ASEAN partners to explore new approaches to AI standardization, advance the development of infrastructure for standards, metrology, certification, accreditation, and testing, and build a system for mutual recognition of AI standards.

The forum also announced the launch of several cooperation alliances and joint research initiatives as well as key cooperative outcomes.

