ASEAN-China Tourism Security and Safety Forum held in Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:25, August 26, 2025

Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-China Centre (ACC) Shi Zhongjun speaks during the ASEAN-China Tourism Security and Safety Forum in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 25, 2025. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-China Tourism Security and Safety Forum was held here on Monday.

The forum was jointly organized by the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC), the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism of Myanmar, and the Lancang-Mekong Integrated Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center (LMLECC). It focused on building a solid safety barrier, advancing regional tourism development and prosperity, and exploring practical measures to address challenges.

Speaking at the event, Secretary-General of the ACC Shi Zhongjun said, while ASEAN's tourism industry has seen some recovery following the pandemic, concerns over safety, security, misinformation and the lingering effects of conflicts undermine public trust and hinder tourism development.

Shi put forward four suggestions, including deepening regional policy and security cooperation, coordinating security and sustainable development, enhancing tourism capacity building, and promoting digital innovation and governance.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn delivered a video address, emphasizing that ASEAN countries should share responsibilities and work together to enhance security, deepen security cooperation, and promote tourism to enhance cultural trust and common development.

Kao Kim Hourn said that ASEAN and China have great potential for mutual visits and cooperation in tourism, and stressed the importance of firmly promoting tourism security cooperation with China to create a model of shared development and prosperity.

Jeng Phang Naw Taung, Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism and Sports and Youth Affairs, emphasized the importance of building a high-standard tourism destination security system to promote tourism and economic development, and reiterated Myanmar's commitment to actively deepen China-Myanmar cooperation and continuously enhance tourism security capabilities.

Ly Davuth, Deputy-Secretary-General of LMLECC, said that LMLECC will rely on cooperation frameworks, including the Nay Pyi Taw Declaration, to safeguard regional tourism development through multi-dimensional collaboration such as intelligence sharing and joint operations.

Ly Davuth called on all parties to take this forum as an opportunity to deepen security cooperation and promote joint efforts between China and ASEAN to build a safe, convenient and sustainable tourism environment.

Participants held in-depth discussions and exchanges on regional security challenges and responses, policy coordination and country practices. The forum also adopted the Initiative on ASEAN-China Tourism Security and Safety for Regional Sustainable Development.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn delivers a speech via video link during the ASEAN-China Tourism Security and Safety Forum in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 25, 2025. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Jeng Phang Naw Taung, Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism and Sports and Youth Affairs, speaks during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-China Tourism Security and Safety Forum in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 25, 2025. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Participants attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-China Tourism Security and Safety Forum in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 25, 2025. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Ly Davuth, Deputy-Secretary-General of Lancang-Mekong Integrated Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center (LMLECC), speaks during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-China Tourism Security and Safety Forum in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 25, 2025. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

