Chinese, ASEAN experts gather to explore the region's digital future

Xinhua) 11:18, August 15, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Southeast Asian nations are poised to accelerate their adoption of new technologies and the digitalization of their societies, Malaysian Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said here on Wednesday.

China's significant advantages in artificial intelligence (AI), cross-border systems, and other emerging high-technology fields will enable members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Malaysia, to ensure their efforts reach all levels of society, ensuring inclusive and sustainable development, Gobind said in his remarks at the 2025 China Mobile Southeast Asia Cooperation Conference.

"Building a digital future requires deep cooperation with partners such as China. China holds significant advantages in next-generation network deployment, edge intelligence, AI applications, and cross-border digital platforms. Malaysia highly values its cooperation with China in the digital domain, and we welcome further collaboration," he said.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said in his remarks that in recent years, digital economy cooperation between China and ASEAN has entered a new stage of comprehensive depth, with Malaysia and China in particular having signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) to enhance investment and cooperation in the digital economy.

"These emphasize the importance of seizing opportunities brought by the digital economy, green development, and AI. This not only brings development benefits to the people of both countries but also sets a new benchmark for regional digital economy development," he said.

Meanwhile, China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. Executive Vice President Li Huidi said that AI is now at the forefront of a new wave of technological and industrial transformation, becoming increasingly user-friendly and widely accessible, and emerging as a new driver of social progress.

"Southeast Asia is emerging as a global hub for AI, driven by a young population, strong economic growth, and supportive national strategies. Its rapidly improving computing infrastructure is laying a solid foundation for AI development and deployment," he said, adding that China Mobile is willing to work with partners from all sectors through close collaboration.

Under the theme "Envisioning Intelligent Ecosystems, Empowering the Digital Future," the conference, organized by China Mobile, brings together leaders from government, the telecommunications industry, and academia to discuss the region's digital landscape.

