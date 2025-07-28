Myanmar to exhibit about 80 booths at 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in September

YANGON, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar will exhibit about 80 booths at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo, which will be held in Nanning, capital city of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Sunday.

Myanmar will participate in the expo as the Country of Honor and explore market access for Myanmar's agro-based SMEs' products into the Chinese market, the report said, adding that Myanmar's high-quality gemstones will also be displayed at the expo.

The expo provides a platform to promote the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement 3.0, it said.

It helps strengthen friendship between the participating countries and generate trade benefits, it added.

Myanmar joined in China-ASEAN Expo in 2005, the report said.

