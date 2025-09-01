Home>>
Traditional Tianjin snack becomes symbol of unity at SCO summit
By Zhang Rong, Zhang Wenjie, Aerdake, Chu Mengqi, Sheng Chuyi (People's Daily Online) 09:29, September 01, 2025
Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations have gathered in north China's Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, the largest in history, running from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.
Several international journalists at the summit tried Tianjin's traditional snack "Mahua," a twisted fried dough pastry. They noted that its braided appearance symbolizes interconnectedness, warmth and unity, echoing the SCO's core principles of mutual benefit, win-win cooperation and shared development. This spirit of collaboration extends beyond symbolism, as member nations work to deepen friendly exchanges and promote regional peace and prosperity.
