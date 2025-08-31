China's vice premier meets with ASEAN secretary-general

Xinhua) 21:05, August 31, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Kao Kim Hourn, secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2025. Kao Kim Hourn is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Sunday met with Kao Kim Hourn, secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of leaders of China and ASEAN countries, the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to deepen.

China is developing new quality productive forces in light of local conditions and advancing new industrialization, and stands ready to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with ASEAN, Zhang said.

Kao Kim Hourn spoke highly of ASEAN-China relations and expressed the hope to enhance cooperation with China in areas such as the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

