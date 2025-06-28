Xi meets Senegalese PM

Xinhua) 08:53, June 28, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of Senegal Ousmane Sonko, who is in China for the 2025 Summer Davos, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Senegal Ousmane Sonko in Beijing on Friday.

Xi said that last September, he co-chaired the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, leading China-Africa relations into a new phase of jointly building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Noting that China and Senegal are companions on the path to development and revitalization as well as good brothers, Xi said China is willing to work with Senegal to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, deepen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and inject fresh impetus into China-Africa friendship and Global South cooperation.

Xi stressed that China and Senegal should firmly support each other in pursuing independent development paths, enhance exchanges among the two countries' political parties and mutual learning on state governance, and continuously consolidate the foundation of mutual political trust.

China stands ready to work closely with Senegal to advance the 10 China-Africa partnership actions for jointly advancing modernization, and implement more projects for people's well-being, Xi said, adding that Chinese enterprises are encouraged to invest in Senegal's new energy and digital infrastructure construction for win-win cooperation.

He noted that the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges will be an opportunity for the two countries to enhance exchanges and cooperation in areas including culture, education, tourism, sports and youth, so as to strengthen the bond among the two peoples while fostering mutual learning between civilizations.

China and Senegal should firmly defend the international system with the United Nations at its core, practice true multilateralism, advocate consultation, cooperation and shared benefits in global governance, and jointly promote world peace, prosperity and progress, Xi said.

Sonko, who is in China for the 2025 Summer Davos Forum, conveyed President Faye's sincere greetings to Xi.

He said China is a reliable partner for Senegal, and the bilateral ties have featured mutual respect, mutual support, resilience and stability, with sound progress made in various fields of cooperation.

Senegal firmly adheres to the one-China principle and looks forward to deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, promoting the Belt and Road cooperation, and enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy and other areas to support Senegal's economic development, Sonko added.

Noting that the two countries, both as members of the Global South, share common values and aspirations, Sonko said Senegal is willing to closely coordinate with China in international and regional affairs, steadfastly act as China's strategic partner to jointly promote international fairness and justice, and uphold the common interests of the Global South.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of Senegal Ousmane Sonko, who is in China for the 2025 Summer Davos, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)