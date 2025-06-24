Xi to attend gathering marking 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

Xinhua) 10:12, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a gathering marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver a speech at the gathering, which is set to be held on Sept. 3 in Tian'anmen Square, downtown Beijing.

