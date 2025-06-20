China, New Zealand should place greater emphasis on cooperation: Xi

Xinhua) 14:07, June 20, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Beijing on Friday, calling on both sides to place greater emphasis on cooperation.

For more than 50 years, since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-New Zealand relations have long been at the forefront of China's relations with Western developed countries, Xi said.

As the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership enters its second decade, both sides should work to grow the partnership and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he said.

Xi stressed that China and New Zealand should place greater emphasis on cooperation in bilateral relations, leverage their complementary strengths, deepen trade and investment cooperation, and explore potential for cooperation in scientific and technological innovation, climate change, and infrastructure.

He encouraged both sides to strengthen exchanges in education, culture, youth and at non-governmental and sub-national levels.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

