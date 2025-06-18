Xi leaves Astana after attending 2nd China-Central Asia Summit

Xinhua) 15:13, June 18, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves for Beijing after attending the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 18, 2025. Upon Xi's departure, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other senior officials saw him off at the airport. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

ASTANA, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping left Wednesday for Beijing after attending the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana.

Upon Xi's departure, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other senior officials saw him off at the airport.

Kazakh Air Force fighter jets escorted Xi's plane after it took off.

On the way to the airport, representatives of Chinese enterprises and Chinese overseas students lined the streets, waving the national flags of China and Kazakhstan to warmly congratulate Xi on his successful attendance at the summit.

