China, New Zealand should place greater emphasis on cooperation: Xi

June 20

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Beijing on Friday, calling on both sides to place greater emphasis on cooperation.

For more than 50 years, since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-New Zealand relations have long been at the forefront of China's relations with Western developed countries, Xi said.

As the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership enters its second decade, both sides should work to grow the partnership and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he said.

Xi stressed that China and New Zealand should place greater emphasis on cooperation in bilateral relations, leverage their complementary strengths, deepen trade and investment cooperation, and explore potential for cooperation in scientific and technological innovation, climate change, and infrastructure.

He encouraged both sides to strengthen exchanges in education, culture, among youth and at non-governmental and sub-national levels.

"There are no historical grievances or fundamental conflicts of interests between China and New Zealand. Both countries should respect each other, seek common ground while reserving differences, and appropriately view and address differences and disagreements," Xi said.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations (UN), Xi said.

As builders and defenders of the post-war international order, China and New Zealand should jointly uphold the international system with the UN at its core, and maintain the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, he said.

He urged both sides to work together to safeguard international fairness and justice and make the international order more just and equitable.

New Zealand attaches great importance to its relations with China and will continue to adhere to the one-China policy, Luxon said, adding that his country is willing to uphold mutual respect and understanding with China and maintain high-level exchanges.

He expressed hopes for expanding trade and investment, deepening cooperation in agriculture, fishery and dairy industry, and enhancing exchanges in tourism and education.

Luxon said the world today is full of uncertainties, and the international community expects China to play a greater role. He said New Zealand is willing to actively communicate and coordinate with China to safeguard the multilateral trading system and jointly address global challenges.

New Zealand supports China in hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2026, he said.

