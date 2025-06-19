Think tank report expounds on China's financial development path

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A report released on Thursday traces Xi Jinping's exploration of the path of financial development with Chinese characteristics when working in east China's Fujian Province, and also reveals how the Chinese practices can contribute to the world by inspiring other countries in terms of financial governance.

Titled "Exploring Financial Development with Chinese Characteristics: Xi Jinping's Practices in Fujian," the report reviews the original concepts and transformative practices on financial work initiated by Xi during his tenure in Fujian, elaborates on the theoretical foundations and defining features of the path of financial development with Chinese characteristics, and reveals Chinese solutions and wisdom for global financial development and governance.

The report, consisting of three chapters, was released in Beijing by Xinhua Institute, a national high-level think tank of Xinhua News Agency.

The report states that Xi's discourses and practices on finance during his tenure in Fujian are systematic, profound and fruitful, while adding that they are consistent with his remarks on financial work in both theoretical and practical logic since the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress in 2012 -- the year Xi was elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

As sources of vitality and important guidance for the path of financial development with Chinese characteristics, Xi's discourses and practices have significant theoretical and practical value that transcends time and space, the report says.

