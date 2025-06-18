Home>>
Highlights of Xi's keynote speech at second China-Central Asia Summit
(People's Daily Online) 15:01, June 18, 2025
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text of Xi's keynote speech at second China-Central Asia Summit
- Xi urges China, Central Asian countries to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation
- Xi says China willing to work with Turkmenistan to fully unlock potential for cooperation based on win-win collaboration
- Xi calls on China, Tajikistan to expand scale of bilateral trade, investment
- Xi says China-Kyrgyzstan cooperation holds great potential
- Xi meets Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.