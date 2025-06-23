Launch ceremony for Japanese version of Xi's discourses on Chinese modernization held in Tokyo

This photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows a scene during the launch ceremony for the Japanese version of a compilation of excerpts from discourses on Chinese modernization by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tokyo, Japan.

TOKYO, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The launch ceremony for the Japanese version of a compilation of excerpts from discourses on Chinese modernization by Chinese President Xi Jinping and a seminar on Chinese solutions to global development has been held in Tokyo, attracting more than 120 guests from Chinese and Japanese government bodies, thinktanks and media.

At the event on Thursday, the guests jointly unveiled the Japanese version of the book. As of now, the book has been published in six foreign languages and has been distributed to 30 countries and regions around the world.

The guests and scholars believe that the book, which collects a series of key discourses by Xi regarding Chinese modernization, comprehensively reflects the rich connotation and core spirit of Chinese modernization.

The Japanese version of this work, along with the previously published English, French, Russian, Arabic editions and the recently released Spanish edition, will help the international community gain deeper insights into the historical trend, theoretical system, practical requirements and global significance of Chinese modernization, they added.

The attendees believe that Chinese modernization is the crystallization of Eastern wisdom that promotes the progress of human civilization, a "monument of the times" forged by the Communist Party of China (CPC) in uniting and leading the people through a century-long journey, a path of human justice that takes root in the land of China and shines with the light of truth, as well as the epitome of Xi's thoughts on governing the country.

Chinese-style modernization injects stability and certainty into the world, brings new impetus and opportunities to the world, and instills openness and mutual benefit into the world, they said.

The event was organized by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee and the Chinese Embassy in Japan and hosted by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

This photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows the Japanese version of a compilation of excerpts from discourses on Chinese modernization by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tokyo, Japan.

Guests unveil the Japanese version of a compilation of excerpts from discourses on Chinese modernization by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the launch ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, June 19, 2025.

