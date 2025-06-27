Xi meets Ecuadorian president

Xinhua) 10:39, June 27, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, who is in China for the 2025 Summer Davos, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Beijing on Friday.

Xi said this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and bilateral relations have maintained a good momentum.

"Ecuador has joined the big family of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and China and Ecuador have signed a free trade agreement, carrying out fruitful cooperation in areas such as energy, mining, power and infrastructure construction," Xi said.

China has always viewed and developed relations with Ecuador from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is willing to work with Ecuador to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi added.

He stressed that the two countries should be good friends that respect and trust each other and good partners that seek common development, calling on both sides to continue supporting each other's core interests and major concerns and increase exchanges on state governance.

Xi encouraged both sides to carry out key cooperation projects effectively, boost bilateral trade, enhance exchanges in education, culture, media and youth, and implement the outcomes of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum.

Noboa, who came to China for the 2025 Summer Davos forum in north China's Tianjin Municipality, said he admires China's development that impresses the world and that his country will always remember China's great support and assistance for its social and economic development.

Ecuador looks forward to deepening relations with China and increasing cooperation in trade, science and technology, culture, education and youth, Noboa added.

After their meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of a cooperation plan for promoting the BRI.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, who is in China for the 2025 Summer Davos, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)