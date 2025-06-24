Xi meets Singaporean PM, calling for boosting China-Singapore cooperation

Xinhua) 16:59, June 24, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi congratulated Wong on his second term in office. Noting that this year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, Xi highlighted that the two sides have consistently upheld mutual understanding and respect, which has provided a solid foundation for the stable and healthy development of bilateral relations.

Cooperation between the two countries has aligned with China's development priorities at various stages, yielding substantial outcomes such as the Suzhou Industrial Park, significantly contributing to each country's modernization efforts, and also setting a benchmark for cooperation among regional nations, Xi noted.

He called on both sides to draw experience and wisdom from the development process of bilateral relations, inherit and carry forward fine traditions, and enable the tree of China-Singapore friendship to thrive and bear abundant fruits.

Xi emphasized that China and Singapore should firmly grasp the general direction of bilateral friendship, and continuously observe and develop China-Singapore relations from a strategic height and a long-term perspective.

He called for consolidating the political foundation of China-Singapore friendship, supporting each other's core interests and major concerns, and enhancing political mutual trust to facilitate the development of bilateral relations.

China welcomes Singapore's continued deep engagement in China's development, Xi said, calling on both sides to promote Belt and Road cooperation, create landmark achievements in areas such as digital economy, green development and artificial intelligence, promote the improvement and upgrading of major projects, and continue to write a new chapter in high-quality cooperation.

Both sides should encourage frequent people-to-people exchanges to deepen cultural exchanges and cooperation and strengthen the popular support for China-Singapore friendship, Xi said.

China has always believed that peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit are the unstoppable trend of the times, Xi said, adding that the world must not revert to hegemonism or be dragged back to the law of the jungle.

China is willing to work with Singapore to stand on the right side of history and uphold fairness and justice, and jointly advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, Xi added.

Wong said that Singapore and China share a deep-rooted and enduring friendship, and the two sides have always respected and trusted each other, ensuring the stable development of bilateral relations and close cooperation.

Singapore will continue to adhere to the one-China policy and oppose "Taiwan independence," Wong said.

Singapore stands ready to fully leverage the opportunities brought about by China's prosperity and development, expand bilateral trade and investment, enhance cooperation in digital economy, artificial intelligence, new energy and other fields, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, and advance Singapore-China relations to new heights, Wong said.

In the face of a turbulent global landscape, Singapore is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China on regional and multilateral platforms to jointly uphold multilateralism and the international order, Wong added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)