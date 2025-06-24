Xi meets Singaporean PM

Xinhua) 10:39, June 24, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi congratulated Wong on his second term in office. Noting that this year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, Xi highlighted that the two sides have consistently upheld mutual understanding and respect, which has provided a solid foundation for the stable and healthy development of bilateral relations.

Cooperation between the two countries has aligned with China's development priorities at various stages, yielding substantial outcomes such as the Suzhou Industrial Park, significantly contributing to each country's modernization efforts, and also setting a benchmark for cooperation among regional nations, Xi noted.

He called on both sides to draw experience and wisdom from the development process of bilateral relations, inherit and carry forward fine traditions, and enable the tree of China-Singapore friendship to thrive and bear abundant fruits.

Xi emphasized that China and Singapore should firmly grasp the general direction of bilateral friendship, and continuously observe and develop China-Singapore relations from a strategic height and a long-term perspective.

