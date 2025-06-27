Xi meets Senegalese PM

Xinhua) 11:25, June 27, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of Senegal Ousmane Sonko, who is in China for the 2025 Summer Davos, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Senegal Ousmane Sonko in Beijing on Friday.

Xi said that last September, he co-chaired the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, leading China-Africa relations into a new phase of jointly building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Noting that China and Senegal are companions on the path to development and revitalization as well as good brothers, Xi said China is willing to work with Senegal to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, deepen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and inject fresh impetus into China-Africa friendship and Global South cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of Senegal Ousmane Sonko, who is in China for the 2025 Summer Davos, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

