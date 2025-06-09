Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 Beijing: France vs. Thailand

Xinhua) 09:26, June 09, 2025

Thailand's Warisara Seetaloed (C) serves during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

France's Enora Danard-Selosse (Top L) and Amandha Sylves (Top R) block the ball during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Thailand's Warisara Seetaloed (L) blocks the ball during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

France's Juliette Gelin (L) saves the ball during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

France's Amelie Rotar (1st R) spikes the ball during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Thailand's Kalyarat Khamwong saves the ball during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Thailand's Thatdao Nuekjang (L) and Warisara Seetaloed block the ball during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Thailand's Pimpichaya Kokram (C) spikes the ball during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Thailand's Pornpun Guedpard (L) and Thatdao Nuekjang block the ball during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai (C), head coach of Thailand, looks on during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai (C), head coach of Thailand, celebrates during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Players of Thailand celebrate scoring during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Thailand's Natthanicha Jaisaen (Front R) of Thailand celebrates during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Players of Thailand celebrate scoring during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Players of France celebrate scoring during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Players of France celebrate scoring during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Players of Thailand celebrate winning the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Players of Thailand celebrate scoring during the Pool 3 match between France and Thailand at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

