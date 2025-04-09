Chinese women's volleyball team aims for podium at LA28

Xinhua) April 09, 2025

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- After a fifth-place finish at the Paris Olympics last year, the Chinese women's volleyball team is now setting its sights on a podium finish at Los Angeles 2028, said a senior volleyball official on Tuesday.

At the Chinese volleyball league's summary and planning conference held on Tuesday, Lai Yawen, director of the volleyball management center of the General Administration of Sport of China, highlighted the importance of bolstering the national team's development in anticipation of the Los Angeles Olympic cycle.

She stressed the women's volleyball team's resolve to achieve a podium finish at the 2028 Olympics.

At Paris 2024, the Chinese team finished fifth with three wins and one loss. For the new Olympic cycle, Lai has high expectations for the team.

"The national women's volleyball team must focus on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, boldly selecting and training young players with strong mentality, unwavering determination, fighting spirit, and a deep desire to bring glory to the nation," Lai said.

"We must solidify China's dominance in Asia and elite status globally, aiming for a podium finish in Los Angeles," added Lai, a former women's volleyball star.

The Chinese men's volleyball team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, but a group of young players has shown rapid improvement.

Lai said that the men's team must strengthen its confidence, enhance league quality, and encourage top talent to compete abroad to establish a sustainable talent pipeline.

The goal for Chinese men's volleyball team is to narrow the gap with Asia's and the world's top teams and secure a spot in the Los Angeles Olympics, Lai said.

Lai said that in the Paris cycle, the Chinese women's team won silver at the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (its best-ever finish) and retained its Asian Games title. The men's team claimed its first Asian Games silver medal in 17 years, and the women's beach volleyball team secured gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games, marking its sixth consecutive victory at the event.

Last year, national teams continued to deliver several highlights. At Paris 2024, the women's team defeated powerhouses like the United States and Serbia. The men's team revitalized and won the Volleyball Challenger Cup and earned spots in the Volleyball Nations League and World Championships. Youth teams also performed well.

However, Lai admitted that the women's team fell short of its Paris Olympics targets, facing fluctuating results amid fierce competitions. The men's team has long struggled to break through, lagging behind Asian rivals.

"The revitalization of football, basketball and volleyball has now become a key focus in building China into a leading sports nation. Volleyball is the flagship discipline among the three major ball games, and the 'women's volleyball spirit' constitutes an integral part of China's sports ethos," Lai said.

"We are determined to stage a strong comeback at the Los Angeles Olympics," she added.

